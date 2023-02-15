Indian visa application center in Colombo closed until further notice

Indian visa application center in Colombo closed until further notice

February 15, 2023   03:38 pm

The outsourced Indian visa application center, IVS Pvt. Ltd in Colombo will remain closed until further notice, the Indian High Commission in Colombo says.

The decision was taken due to a security concern that popped up last night, according to a notice published by the high commission.

As a result, all applicants are requested to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd accordingly.

The Indian High Commission’s office in Colombo can be contacted for any urgent consular or visa matter.

