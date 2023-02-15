Indian visa application center in Colombo closed until further notice
The outsourced Indian visa application center, IVS Pvt. Ltd in Colombo will remain closed until further notice, the Indian High Commission in Colombo says.
The decision was taken due to a security concern that popped up last night, according to a notice published by the high commission.
As a result, all applicants are requested to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd accordingly.
The Indian High Commission’s office in Colombo can be contacted for any urgent consular or visa matter.