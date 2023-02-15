Sri Lanka to host French adventure race Raid Amazones for second consecutive year

Sri Lanka to host French adventure race Raid Amazones for second consecutive year

February 15, 2023   03:46 pm

Raid Amazones 2023, the only itinerant women’s adventure race in the world, is set to hit the streets of Sri Lanka’s hill capital, Kandy, in March this year.

The island’s national carrier SriLankan Airlines has set the stage to usher the annual destination adventure for the second year running in Sri Lanka between 19 and 29 March 2023, with over 250 female athletes participating in the event.

SriLankan Airlines partnered with Raid Amazones in 2022 soon after recommencing operations to Paris, and the airline, together with Sri Lanka, is expected to gain over EUR 10 million worth of publicity globally.

Speaking on his experience in Sri Lanka thus far, President and Co-Founder of Raid Amazones Alexandra Debanne said - “My experience in Sri Lanka with the 20th Raid Amazones and the excellent feedback received by the participants last year convinced me to hold the 21st edition of Raid Amazones back-to-back in beautiful Sri Lanka. This would not have been possible without SriLankan Airlines and other partners. I made a promise to come back to Sri Lanka again, as I felt this is the best time to show the world how safe and authentic Sri Lanka is”.

The anticipated media coverage will especially help create more awareness of Sri Lanka as an adventure travel hotspot in France and the rest of Europe, where Raid Amazones is sought-after, and attract adventure-seekers. For SriLankan Airlines, that is the ultimate goal.

