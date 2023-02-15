Maharagama Cancer Hospital faces medicinal shortage

A number of doctors have reported a severe shortage of medicines at several hospitals, including the Maharagama Cancer Hospital.

However, speaking at a press conference held at the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB) earlier today (15 Feb.) Specialist Paedriatic Oncologist Dr. Sanjeewa Gunasekera noted that the crisis has been curtailed to an extent at the Maharagama Cancer Hospital, owing to the donations made by people.

He also urged all those interested in donating to the hospital, both private individuals and companies alike, to contact the Director of the Hospital in this regard. Dr. Gunasekera further noted that the hospital has a separate division to overlook and accept donations.

Speaking on the severity of the number of people diagnosed with cancer on a yearly basis in Sri Lanka, Dr. Suraj Perera raised concerns that there is an evident increase in the number of child cases being reported.

He noted that at least 900 children are being diagnosed with cancer within a period of one year, of which nearly 250 succumb to the illness.

Dr. Perera stated, however, that a majority of cases reported amongst children can be cured completely, if detected early.