Four police officers including OIC served death penalty

February 15, 2023   05:57 pm

The Hambantota High Court today (15 Feb.) imposed the death sentence on four police officers who were found guilty of a murder that took place in 2005.

The four police officers in question, including the OIC of the Crimes Division, Tissamaharama Police, were accused of gunning down an individual during a raid conducted in the Tissamaharama area in 2005.

The relevant sentence was served when the case was taken up before the Hambantota High Court this morning.

