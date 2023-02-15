Four police officers including OIC served death penalty

The Hambantota High Court today (15 Feb.) imposed the death sentence on four police officers who were found guilty of a murder that took place in 2005.

The four police officers in question, including the OIC of the Crimes Division, Tissamaharama Police, were accused of gunning down an individual during a raid conducted in the Tissamaharama area in 2005.

The relevant sentence was served when the case was taken up before the Hambantota High Court this morning.