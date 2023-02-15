German MP discusses further cooperation with President Wickremesinghe

February 15, 2023   05:58 pm

German Member of Parliament, Peter Ramsauer, called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat last afternoon (14 Feb.).

During the discussion that ensued, the two parties reviewed the progress of the projects being implemented at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital with the German Government’s assistance, and discussed future activities between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe requested for further technical assistance and invetsments from Germany towards Sri Lanka’s upcoming development programme, while also expressing his gratitude for for the projects that Germany has introduced to manage the heightened human-elephant conflicts in Sri Lanka.

Ramsauer also expressed his appreciation for studying and implementing them in the country.

Moreover, Wickremesinghe also mentioned that he is looking for support to further expand the training programs for Sri Lankan students through German technical colleges.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Head of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Presidential Director for Sustainable Development and Youth Affairs Randula Abeyweera and several others attended the event.

