17-year-old killed in bus accident in Pallebedda

February 15, 2023   09:21 pm

A school student has died after being thrown off a moving bus in the Pallebedda area.

The 17-year-old is a resident of the Urubokka area, the police said. 

A bus carrying a group of pilgrims met with an accident in the early hours of the day (Feb. 15) near the Kaluwaragaha bend in Pallebedda.

The police mentioned that the accident took place after the bus veered off the road and fell into a nearby ditch as a result of the driver falling asleep.

The deceased boy, who was sitting on the engine cover of the bus, had been thrown off the bus as the accident happened, the police said.

The boy, who was critically injured in the accident, has been rushed to the Pallebedda Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus has been arrested in connection with the accident, while Godakawela Police has initiated further investigations.

