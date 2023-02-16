Fair weather expected to prevail

February 16, 2023   07:34 am

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today (16 Feb.), the Meteorology Department reported.

Misty conditions can, however, be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Ampara districts during the morning.

Fairly strong winds of about 40kmph can be expected at times over North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambanthota and Monaragala districts.

Sea area:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the Island, while winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be between 25-35 kmph. 

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times, while the other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.

Meanwhile, the Department noted that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo may experience rough seas due to increased wave period.

