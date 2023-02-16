Ecstasy pills, Kush cannabis seized at Central Mail Exchange

Ecstasy pills, Kush cannabis seized at Central Mail Exchange

February 16, 2023   09:12 am

A stock of ecstasy pills and ‘Kush’ cannabis sent from Germany, England and Canada has been intercepted at the Central Mail Exchange.

The contraband – sent to fake addresses in Colombo, Panadura, Boralesgamuwa, Padukka and Piliyandala areas – was seized by the officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

The investigators have recovered 207 ecstasy pills and 750g of ‘Kush’ cannabis with a market value of nearly LKR 13 million hidden inside the parcels.

The seized items have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for onward investigations.

