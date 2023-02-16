Probes after suspicions raised over death of man in Chilaw

February 16, 2023   10:26 am

The Chilaw Police has initiated investigations on a complaint received that a person residing in the Kokkawila area of the Chilaw Police Division who died after stumbling inside his house.
 
The 49-year-old had been suffering from a mental disorder, according to police.
 
The complaint was made by the deceased person’s son.
 
During the post-mortem examination, the Judicial Medical Officer of Chilaw Hospital has raised suspicions about the death after observing a cut wound on the victim’s neck, the police said.
 
Accordingly, police are conducting further investigations to ascertain whether the death of the victim is a murder.

 

