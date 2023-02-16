No power interruptions from today as tariffs increased - Kanchana

February 16, 2023   11:22 am

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says an uninterrupted power supply will be provided from today (Feb. 16) as the new power tariff revision has been implemented.

Joining a special press conference regarding the electricity tariff revision this morning, Minister Wijesekera mentioned that the president has also directed him to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the people.

Furthermore, he stated that the Bank of Ceylon (BOC) has agreed to provide an extra loan amount of Rs. 22 billion for purchasing coal, with the approval being granted for the electricity tariff revision.

