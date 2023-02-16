The Supreme Court has ordered the petition filed by member of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) Mujibur Rahman, seeking an order directing the Election Commission to take measures to hold the 2023 Local Government (LG) election without any interference, to be called for consideration on February 23.

The petition was taken up before the three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of justices Priyantha Jayawardene, Murdu Fernando and Achala Vengapulli today (Feb. 16).

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman vies for the upcoming LG government election for the Colombo Municipal Council representing the SJB.