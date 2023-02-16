Sathosa reduces prices of seven food items

Lanka Sathosa has decided to slash the prices of six essential food items from today (Feb. 16).

The food items and the revised prices are as follows:

1kg of potatoes – Rs. 375 (reduced by Rs. 20)

1kg of big onions – Rs. 149 (reduced by Rs. 10)

1kg of imported Samba rice – Rs. 198 (reduced by Rs. 7)

1kg of red lentils – Rs. 358 (reduced by Rs. 7)

1kg of local red raw rice – Rs. 164 (reduced by Rs. 5)

1kg of imported while raw rice – Rs. 179 (reduced by Rs. 5)