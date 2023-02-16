Sathosa reduces prices of seven food items

Sathosa reduces prices of seven food items

February 16, 2023   01:25 pm

Lanka Sathosa has decided to slash the prices of six essential food items from today (Feb. 16).

The food items and the revised prices are as follows:

1kg of potatoes – Rs. 375 (reduced by Rs. 20)
1kg of big onions – Rs. 149 (reduced by Rs. 10)
1kg of imported Samba rice – Rs. 198 (reduced by Rs. 7)
1kg of red lentils – Rs. 358 (reduced by Rs. 7)
1kg of local red raw rice – Rs. 164 (reduced by Rs. 5)
1kg of imported while raw rice – Rs. 179 (reduced by Rs. 5)

