The office of the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake has been sealed off by the Kollupitiya Police, based on a court order issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

Kollupitiya Police has received a complaint alleging that a group of people from the Kollupitiya area were preparing to come and destroy important documents within the office in question.

Accordingly, the relevant office has been sealed off according to a court order obtained by the Kollupitiya Police after reporting the facts to the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake is currently overseas and it is reported that the relevant office will only be re-opened after his return to Sri Lanka.