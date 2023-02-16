Special notice for Sabaragmuwa University students

All faculties of the Sabaragamuwa University will temporarily remain closed until further notice for all students except those in the 2020/2021 batch, the university’s vice-chancellor Prof. R.M.U.S.K. Rathnayake says.

Accordingly, the students are advised to vacate the hostel premises by 4.00 p.m. today (Feb. 16).

Moreover, the students (except undergraduates of the 2020/2021 batch) will not be allowed inside university premises after 4.00 p.m., the vice-chancellor said further in a notice issued on the matter.

The decision has been taken following an assault carried out by a group of senior students on first-year undergraduates.