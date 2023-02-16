Special notice for Sabaragmuwa University students

Special notice for Sabaragmuwa University students

February 16, 2023   02:54 pm

All faculties of the Sabaragamuwa University will temporarily remain closed until further notice for all students except those in the 2020/2021 batch, the university’s vice-chancellor Prof. R.M.U.S.K. Rathnayake says.

Accordingly, the students are advised to vacate the hostel premises by 4.00 p.m. today (Feb. 16).

Moreover, the students (except undergraduates of the 2020/2021 batch) will not be allowed inside university premises after 4.00 p.m., the vice-chancellor said further in a notice issued on the matter.

The decision has been taken following an assault carried out by a group of senior students on first-year undergraduates.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Uninterrupted electricity supply from today after tariffs increased

Uninterrupted electricity supply from today after tariffs increased

Uninterrupted electricity supply from today after tariffs increased

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.16

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.16

Main road in Kethhena dilapidated due to project halted midway

Main road in Kethhena dilapidated due to project halted midway

35th death commemoration of charismatic actor-politician Vijaya Kumaratunga

35th death commemoration of charismatic actor-politician Vijaya Kumaratunga

Ranil is now taking revenge from people for previous election defeats - Anura

Ranil is now taking revenge from people for previous election defeats - Anura

Sujeewa Senasinghe urges people not to cast votes for try-outs

Sujeewa Senasinghe urges people not to cast votes for try-outs

Meeting between Election Commission, Finance Ministry officials on funds for LG poll

Meeting between Election Commission, Finance Ministry officials on funds for LG poll

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00