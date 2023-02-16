Foreign travel ban on Cabraal further extended

The Colombo High Court has further extended the overseas travel ban imposed on former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal until April 06.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekulawala issued this order when the case related to a private plaint made by Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon against the former Central Bank chief over the misuse of public funds was taken up today (Feb. 16).

Further, the Additional Magistrate has ordered to issue the order regarding the preliminary objections which have been submitted on behalf of Ajith Nivard Cabraal on April 06.