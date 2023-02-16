Three teens arrested for assaulting man to death sent to detention centre

The three 16-year-old youths, who were arrested in relation to assaulting a man to death with helmets in the Welipenna area, have been referred to be detained at a child detention centre until February 28.

Welipenna Police had arrested the three youths in question for assaulting a 34-year-old father of one to death with helmets on the night of February 14.

The victim, Ranga Viraj, who was returning from a shop near his house on a motorcycle, reportedly had an argument with the three youths in question after warning them for riding two motorcycles at high speed without wearing safety helmets.

Thereafter, the three youths had attacked him with the helmets which they were holding, the police said.

One of the three suspected youths was arrested by Welipenna Police on the same day, while two other suspects were arrested the following day.

Police have also taken custody of two motorcycles on which the three youths were travelling.

Police mentioned that the three concerned youths are students, who are expecting to sit for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination later this year.

They have been referred to a child detention centre in the Makola area, after being produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, the deceased person had been employed at a private company, while his wife is a teacher.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the three suspects are students of the school where the victim’s wife is teaching.