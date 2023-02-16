Custodian of Colombo Chief Magistrates Courts evidence room remanded

Custodian of Colombo Chief Magistrates Courts evidence room remanded

February 16, 2023   06:14 pm

The Colombo Chief Magistrate has ordered for the custodian in charge of the evidence room of the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, to be remanded in custody until March 02.

The order was issued when a complaint filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the displacement of a stock of gold, which had been placed in the evidence room as evidence, was taken up for consideration today (Feb. 16).

It was stated before the courts that an individual who claimed to be an officer of the CID had taken the stock of gold from the suspect, claiming that the gold needs to be produced to the National Gem and Jewellery Authority.

