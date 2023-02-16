Passport office employee and 03 others arrested over bribe

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption (CIABOC) have arrested four individuals for accepting bribes to issue a passport under the one-day service.

The arrested suspects include a woman who is working as an office assistant in the Department of Immigration and Emigration, a primary grade semi-skilled artisan of the Department of Buildings, a lottery dealer and a mobile SIM card dealer, the Bribery Commission said.

The suspects have obtained a sum of Rs. 22,000 to issue a passport under the one-day service without obtaining an online appointment.

One of the suspects, the official of the Department of Buildings, had been arrested in front of a bank branch in Battaramulla while accepting the bribe of Rs. 22,000.



The office assistant of the Immigration and Emigration Department had been taken into custody at the department’s office, while the two other suspects were arrested in front of the Immigration and Emigration Department.