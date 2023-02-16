Funding LG election problematic due to unprecedented economic crisis  Justice Minister

Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says the government has requested the Ministry of Finance to look into how the upcoming local government election can be financed in order to safeguard the people’s franchise.

Speaking during a panel discussion ‘At HydePark’ on Ada Derana 24, the Justice Minister said funding for the election has become problematic due to an unprecedented economic crisis which has never been experienced during the time of any election.

Dr. Rajapakshe also noted that the Election Commission is vested with the powers to make decisions on holding elections via the 21st Amendment to the Constitution.

Meanwhile in response to a question raised during the discussion regarding whether the government is interested in holding the election, Dr. Rajapakshe claimed that they must continue with the election to safeguard the public franchise.

The Minister, who pointed out that the Treasury says they are prioritising the essential services, also requested the Finance Ministry to look into how the election can be financed.

Furthermore, the Minister replying on what the time frame government looks at to hold elections, expressed that the decision on holding elections is vested with the Election Commission via the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, adding that the government is trying their best to conduct the election.