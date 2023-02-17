Fair weather expected over the island and sea areas

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most places of the island today, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the island as well.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.