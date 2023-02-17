Notorious drug dealer shot dead in Minuwangoda

A man has died after being gunned down in Boragodawatta, Minuwangoda area last night (Feb 16).

The deceased was identified as a notorious drug dealer named Prasad Priyankara alias “Chanthu” from Andiambalama, who was recently granted bail in a drug-related case.

The 30-year-old, an accused in multiple crimes, is reportedly an accomplice of “Heenatiyana Mahesh” who operates his drug syndicate from Dubai, UAE.

According to reports, “Chanthu” had previously injured a police officer in a gunfire that ensued during a raid.

The gunmen had opened fire at “Chanthu” who was travelling on a motorcycle at around 10.20 p.m. yesterday. He had fled the scene following the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, a magisterial inquest and a post-mortem on the deceased’s body are expected to be conducted today.

Officers of Minuwangoda and Gampaha police stations and the Western Province-North crimes unit are jointly probing the matter further to apprehend the perpetrator who is at large.