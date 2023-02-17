Govt Printer seeks tightened security for LG polls printing work

Initial printing activities pertaining to the 2023 Local Government Election have been completed, Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage says.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Liyanage mentioned that ballot paper printing activities, however, continue to face hindrances without adequate security in place.

Despite the requests made to the police chief to deploy 60 police officers (35 during daytime and 25 at night) to oversee the security measures during ballot paper printing, only three police officers have been deployed, according to the Government Printer.

The Government Printer further stated that printing of notices on polling queues is expected to commence today.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission noted that the postal voting of the LG election can be held on February 22, 23 and 24 as scheduled if the ballot papers are received no later than tomorrow.

However, if the ballot papers are not provided on time, the election body says it hopes to take a decision on Monday on setting a date for the postal voting of the LG election.

Against this backdrop, the National People’s Power (NPP) has handed over a letter to the United Nations compound in Colombo detailing the alleged attempts to postpone the LG election.

On Tuesday (Feb 14), the Election Commission, citing “unavoidable reasons”, announced that ballot papers for the postal voting could not be distributed as scheduled on February 15.