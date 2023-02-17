President hopeful about reducing bank interest rates

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says reducing bank interest rates in relation to the gradual decline in inflation is currently under consideration.

The Head of State further expressed hopes about receiving the USD 2.9 billion under the International Monetary Fund’s extended fund facility (EFF) program by March.

His remarks came during a meeting held with small- and large-scale paddy mill owners on Thursday (Feb 16) evening to discuss the issues faced by them, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The mill owners raised concerns about the soaring fuel prices, electricity tariffs, equipment maintenance costs, transportation charges and other costs pertaining to production and administration which have led to the increase in the production cost of 1 kilogram of paddy.

Further, the mill owners drew attention of the President to the issues they are facing by having to pay an interest of 28% for the bank loans they have obtained.