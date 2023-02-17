The chairman of India’s cricket selection committee has resigned following a sting operation by a local television channel.

Chetan Sharma, a former top cricketer, was caught on camera making startling allegations about the selection process and certain players

The video sparked controversy after it went viral on social media.

A senior cricket official said that Mr Sharma had “resigned voluntarily” and that his resignation had been accepted.

“Yes, Chetan Sharma has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah,” a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India told PTI news agency.

“His position had become untenable after the sting operation.”

Mr Sharma had been in post since December 2020, and was re-appointed last month.

On Tuesday, Zee TV released footage that showed him talking about matters related to the men’s cricket team.

In the video, he alleged that Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian team, had “ego clashes” with former BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly.

He said Mr Kohli had falsely claimed that he had been removed from the ODI captaincy without any communication from the governing body.

“There was no need to bring up this topic... but he [Mr Kohli] did so intentionally,” Mr Sharma can be heard saying in the video.

He also alleged that some players take injections to speed up their recovery after injuries and that they play even when not match-fit.

Mr Sharma has made no public comment since the footage emerged.



Source: BBC

-Agencies