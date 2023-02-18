Showers or thundershowers expected in several areas

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura and Kalutara districts during the afternoon or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed may increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.