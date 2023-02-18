Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero urges police to probe temple shooting properly

Venerable Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero alleges that police probes into the shooting at the Keviliyamaduwa Sri Abhinavarama Viharaya in Batticaloa are not making progress.

Calling for the apprehension of the perpetrator without delay, Sumanarathana Thero also urged the police to ensure his safety. He pointed out that the security provided to the temples in the East is inadequate.

Earlier this week, a gunman who sneaked into the temple premises at night had opened fire at the room in which Sumanarathana Thero was sleeping.

Sumanarathana Thero serves as the chief incumbent of Keviliyamaduwa Sri Abhinavarama Viharaya and Mangalarama Rajamaha Viharaya.