Green Finance Committee to develop 2023 roadmap for climate funding

February 18, 2023   09:03 am

To raise funds for green finance projects in 2023, it has been decided to publish a robust roadmap. President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the appointment of a green finance committee, which will be chaired by Ruwan Wijewardena, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change.

A preliminary discussion was held last morning ( 17) at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by Wijewardena.

Green finance involves directing financial resources to address climate change challenges and to transition towards a low-carbon economy.

The Roadmap on Green Finance aims to merge ongoing processes like green finance, green bonds, climate finance, etc., into a single platform with a clear scope, measures, and targets. During the discussion, significant attention was given to these issues.

Several officials, including Senior Additional Secretary to the President Chandani Wijewardene, Additional Secretary Vernon Perera, and others, were present at the discussion.

