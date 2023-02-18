Health, petroleum and electricity again gazetted as essential services

The supply of electricity and all related services, the supply and distribution of petroleum products and fuel and health services have been declared essential services once again.

This was announced in a special gazette notification, issued by Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake under the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday (Feb 17).

It was published in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979.

Previously, four announcements dated August 03, 2022, September 03, 2022, October 04, 2022, and January 03, 2023, were issued by President Wickremesinghe, declaring that these services as essential.