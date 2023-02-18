STF busts counterfeit gold racket; two arrested

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two suspects who were involved in selling counterfeit gold.

A total of 42 pieces of fake gold weighing more than 11 kilograms were also taken into custody from the possession of the suspects.

The arrest was made last evening (Feb 17) in Kanagapuram, Kilinochchi, based on a tip-off received by the STF officers.

According to reports, the suspects had intended to sell the 42 pieces of counterfeit gold.