Coal stocks available to ensure uninterrupted power supply until Sep - LCC

Lanka Coal Company (LCC) says payments have been settled for 13 shipments of coal imported to Sri Lanka.

According to the company’s general manager Namal Hewage, the 12th shipment is currently being unloaded while the unloading of the 13th shipment is expected to begin tomorrow (Feb 18).

Meanwhile, plans are afoot to bring down a total of 36 coal shipments to the country this year, Hewage said further.

Lanka Coal Company is in possession of adequate stocks to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply until this September, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that banks have agreed to provide additional financing to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) based on the revenue that it will generate from the approved new cost-reflective tariff.

“As directed by the President, CEB will ensure an uninterrupted power supply with the additional bank financing & new tariff,” Wijesekera said further taking to his official Twitter account.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing daily power interruptions since last February.