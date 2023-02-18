Navy apprehends 53 persons for engaging in illegal fishing

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 53 persons in total for engaging in illegal fishing, during separate operations carried out in Achchanakulam of Mannar, Pungudutivu of Jaffna, Narivilkulam of Mannar, seas off the Palaitivu Island, Kalmunai Point and northeast of the island from February 09-15.

Along with the suspects, 13 dinghies, 01 fishing trawler, fishing gear, illegally caught fish, sea cucumber and conch shells were taken into naval custody.

Three individuals who were catching ornamental fish without a licence in Achchanakulam sea area in Mannar were nabbed on February 09 by SLNS Pussadewa in the North Central Naval Command.

The search operation also led to the seizure of about 325 ornamental fish, a dinghy as well as diving and fishing gear used for this illegal act.

Meanwhile, SLNS Gotaimbara in the Northern Naval Command apprehended another individual for illegally harvesting sea cucumber without a valid licence off Punkudutivu in Jaffna, during a special search carried out on February 10. The Navy also took into custody about 119 illegally harvested sea cucumbers and a dinghy in this search operation.

On February 11, SLNS Pussadewa Pussadewa in the North Central Naval Command apprehended 08 individuals for harvesting sea cucumber illegally off Narivilkulam, Mannar. The special search operation also led to the apprehension of about 78 illegally harvested sea cucumbers, a dinghy, as well as fishing and diving equipment.

In two more separate search operations mounted off the Palaitivu Island in Jaffna on February 13, SLNS Kanchadewa in the Northern Naval Command apprehended 06 persons who were harvesting sea cucumber by illegal means. The naval personnel engaged in these operations also held about 163 illegally harvested sea cucumbers, 57 conch shells, 02 dinghies, diving gear and fishing equipment.

Meanwhile, SLNS Welusumana in the Northern Naval Command carried out a special search operation off the Kalmunai Point, Jaffna on February 14 and apprehended 24 individuals for illegal harvesting of sea cucumber. During the operation, about 509 illegally harvested sea cucumbers, 03 dinghies, 01 fishing trawler, diving gear and fishing equipment were also taken into naval custody.

In addition, the Naval Deployment Vettalakeni in the Northern Naval Command conducted special search operations in the sea area northeast of the island on February 14 and 15 and apprehended 11 persons for engaging in fishing by means of unauthorized fishing gear. The operation also led to the seizure of 05 dinghies and fishing gear used for this illegal act.

The suspects apprehended in these operations along with illegally caught fish, sea cucumber and conch shells as well as their fishing and diving gear were handed over to fisheries inspectors in respective areas for onward legal action.