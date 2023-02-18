Indian visa application center in Colombo to resume normal operations

February 18, 2023   10:36 pm

The outsourced Indian visa application center, IVS Pvt. Ltd in Colombo will be reopened next week following the temporary closure.

Accordingly, the visa application center will resume normal operations for visa and other services starting from Monday (Feb. 20), the Indian High Commission in Colombo announced today.

The establishment was closed until further notice on Wednesday (Feb. 15) due to a security concern that had popped up the night before.

As a result, all applicants were asked to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd accordingly and to contact the Indian High Commission’s office in Colombo for any urgent consular- or visa-related matter.

