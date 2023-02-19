Special traffic arrangement in Kandy tomorrow

February 18, 2023   11:29 pm

A special traffic arrangement will be in place tomorrow (Feb. 19) in Kandy in view of the ‘Janaraja Perahera’ organized to mark the 75th independence anniversary of Sri Lanka.

As per this traffic plan, implemented from 5.00 p.m. tomorrow until the end of the procession, traffic will be diverted away from Dalada Street, Yatinuwara Street, Raja Street and Kanda Street.

Accordingly, motorists are requested to use alternative routes during this period to avoid any inconveniences.

The historic Temple of the Tooth Relic in the city of Kandy will host the ‘Janaraja Perahara’ following a gap of 34 years.

The procession, organized to coincide with the 75th Independence celebration, will be inaugurated under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The procession, which is slated to begin from the Magul Maduwa premises at 6.30 p.m. tomorrow, will parade Dalada Street, Yatinuvara Street, Kanda Street, Raja Street before returning to the temple, marking the end of the event.

The government stated that the ‘Janaraja Perahera’ aims to promote the tourism industry.

