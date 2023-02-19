Notice to Buddhist & Pali University students

The undergraduates of Buddhist & Pali University are required to be accompanied by their guardian on the day the university reopens later this month, Vice Chancellor Ven. Prof. Neluwe Sumanawansa Thero says.

The university remained closed from December 19, 2022, after alleged ragging incidents were exposed.

The administration has decided to reopen the university, however, only for the first-year students from February 27.

Meanwhile, the student union of the university has been temporarily dissolved.