13-year-old girl dead, mother injured in motor accident

A small girl has died after being hit by a car near Mahakumbugollewa Junction on Kebithigollewa-Punewa road while crossing the road with her mother.

The 13-year-old’s mother, who was injured in the accident, is now receiving medical care at the Vavuniya Hospital.

According to the police, the mother-daughter duo is residents of Mahakumbugollewa area in Punewa.

The car had been en route from Medawachchiya to Vavuniya at the time of the accident.

The driver of the car, who suddenly fell ill following the accident, is currently being treated at the Medawachchiya Hospital under police custody.

Kebithigollewa Police is probing the incident further.