Petition against upcoming LG election fixed for consideration tomorrow

February 19, 2023   12:39 pm

The writ petition filed by a retired Army Colonel, seeking an order postponing the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections in view of the current economic crisis, is scheduled to be taken up before the Supreme Court tomorrow (Feb. 20), Ada Derana reporter said.

The Supreme Court cases list reportedly mentions that the relevant petition will be taken up before the two-member Supreme Court bench consisting of justices S. Thurairaja and Shiran Gunaratne.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the petition to be taken up for further consideration on February 23, when it was called on February 10.

However, the petitioning party has filed a motion through the attorneys requesting the case to be called before February 23.

Therefore, the court has fixed writ the petition for consideration tomorrow.

