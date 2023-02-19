Water tariffs to be increased?

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says the water tariffs are likely to increase in the near future.

A spokesperson of the NWSDB pointed out that it is compelled to take measures to raise the tariffs since the electricity tariffs have been increased substantially.

It is mentioned that 35% of the total cost incurred for the production and distribution process of water is spent on electricity.

The NWSDB says it has to bear high costs for these activities due to the huge electricity tariff hike and as a result, the water tariffs will also be increased.

However, the NWSDB also emphasized that no decision has been taken at the administrative level to increase the water tariffs.

There are about 3 million water consumers in the country at present, whereas 92% of them are domestic consumers and 8% are non-domestic consumers