Advisory issued for thundershowers and lightning

February 19, 2023   02:57 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory for thundershowers and severe lightning.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces as well as in Ampara districts during in the afternoon or at night.

Meanwhile, temporary localized strong winds are expected during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

