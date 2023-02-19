War Heroes Monument at KDU unveiled

The newly-constructed War Heroes’ Monument at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) has been ceremoniously unveiled by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday (Feb 17).

The KDU says its Alumni Association, on the request and guidance of Vice Chancellor Major General Milinda Peiris, accomplished the noble endeavour of establishing the monument at the university premises in Ratmalana as a tribute to the war heroes for their immeasurable sacrifice.

“Over the last 41 years of its proud history, General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) has produced a large number of tri-service officers of very high calibre, and they have extended an invaluable service to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland. Among them were 109 KDU officers who sacrificed their lives, valiantly fighting against threats posed against the motherland,” the KDU said in a statement.

KDU Chancellor General (Retd.) Shantha Kottegoda, Defence Secretary General (Retd) General Kamal Gunaratne, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Army Commander Lieutenant General Wikum Liyanage, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and Ari Force’s Chief of Staff Air-Vice Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa were also present at this event.

During the unveiling ceremony, floral tributes were laid at the newly-dedicated KDU War Heroes’ Monument.