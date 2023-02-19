President meets with Sangha Sabha Committee of Malwathu, Asgiri chapters

February 19, 2023   05:35 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has held a special discussion with the Ven. Nayaka Theras of the Sangha Committee of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters at the President’s House in Kandy a short while ago, the President’s Media Division reported (PMD).

During the discussion the President has emphasized that the proposal made by the Ven. Nayaka Theras of the Malwathu-Asgiri Sangha Committee on the necessity of a quality restructuring of Piriven education must definitely be implemented, according to the PMD.

Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe has accepted the invitation of the Ven. Nayaka Theras of the Malwathu-Asgiri Sangha Committee to hold the 2023 Vesak festival with state mediation in a manner that will promote Buddhist revival.

