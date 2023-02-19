Motorcyclist critically injured in crash involving police vehicle

A motorcyclist has sustained critical injuries in a crash involving a jeep belonging to the Kirinda police station.

The accident has taken place at around 9.00 p.m. yesterday in the area of Kasingama, Tissamaharama.

Ada Derana correspondent said the police jeep in question had collided with the motorcycle that arrived from the opposite direction while trying to overtake a vehicle.

The jeep was driven by the OIC of Kirinda Police and there had been several officers inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

It is reported that the youth injured in the accident had been under the influence of alcohol.

Hospital sources revealed that the 23-year-old is currently under medical care at the hospital after undergoing surgery for critical leg injuries he sustained in the accident.

Meanwhile, the OIC of Kirinda Police has been hospitalized due to heart palpitations.

The relatives of the injured youth accused the police of showing reluctance to lodge their complaint about the accident.