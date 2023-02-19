Janaraja Perahera parades the streets

February 19, 2023   07:31 pm

The ‘Janaraja Perahera’, organized to coincide with Sri Lanka’s 75th independence anniversary, kicked off this evening (Feb 19) under the aegis of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The historic Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy is hosting the ‘Janaraja Perahera’ following a gap of 34 years.

The procession commenced from the Magul Maduwa premises at 6.30 p.m. today and is parading Dalada Street, Yatinuwara Street, Kanda Street, and Raja Street before returning to the temple to mark the end of the event.

The procession comprises cultural performances, including dancing troops, and caparisoned elephants, similar to that of the annual Esala Perahara.

However, unlike the Kandy Esala Perahara, the ‘Dalada Karandwa’ (the casket containing the sacred relics) is not e carried on a tusker at the ‘Janaraja Perahera’. Instead, the national emblem of Sri Lanka will be carried.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) noted that the ‘Janaraja Perahera’ aims to promote the tourism industry.

The ‘Janaraja Perahera’ was first organized in 1875 to celebrate the arrival of the Duke of Wales, the son of Queen Victoria, to Ceylon. The procession was also held in 1954 when Queen Elizabeth II, the then-Head of State of Sri Lanka, visited the country. The Queen watched the ‘Janaraja Perahera’ from the Patthirippuwa. In 1981, a similar procession was held, and Queen Elizabeth II watched the procession from a special platform built in the Maha Maluwa, the main courtyard.

The Temple of the Tooth Relic only organizes special processions like the ‘Janaraja Perahera’ at the request of the government on significant occasions in the country. The last time the ‘Janaraja Perahera’ was held was in 1987 by the then Prime Minister Ranasinghe Premadasa.

Security in Kandy has been tightened while a special traffic arrangement is also in place from 5.00 p.m. until the end of ‘Janaraja Perahera’ to divert the traffic away from Dalada Street, Yatinuwara Street, Raja Street and Kanda Street.

