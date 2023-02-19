18% of restaurants in unsatisfactory conditions - PHIU

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) of Sri Lanka says that only 18% of the restaurants in Sri Lanka are in unsatisfactory conditions.



President of the association Upul Rohana pointed out that necessary steps will be implemented in order to develop these restaurants, which are in unsatisfactory conditions at the moment.



He also mentioned that 27% of restaurants are currently under normal conditions, whereas 55% of restaurants have been identified to be in better conditions.



“Measures are underway to regulate the issuance of necessary notifications for the development of 18% of hotels and restaurants that prepare food unfit for human consumption and to bring them at least to category B”, he added.



Furthermore, Mr. Upul Rohana mentioned that legal action will also be sought when necessary.