At least two dead, dozens injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls down precipice

At least two females are reported dead after a bus carrying pilgrims toppled down a precipice in Norton Bridge of Nuwara Eliya district this evening.

The bus, which had been returning from a pilgrimage to Sri Pada, was carrying approximately 60 passengers.

Meanwhile, 26 pilgrims who were injured in the accident have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As per reports, the bus had fallen down nearly 100 feet down the precipice after it veered off the road.