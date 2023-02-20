Final phase of third school term begins today

The final phase of the third term of the 2022 school year in government and government-approved private schools commences today (20).

The Ministry of Education had taken steps to give holidays to schools from January 23 due to the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

Accordingly, the third term of the 2022 school year is scheduled to end on March 24 while the 2023 school year is scheduled to begin on March 27.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education said that it is planned to finish distributing the textbooks related to the academic year 2023 before the 27th of March.