Youth attacked to death in Angulana

February 20, 2023   09:15 am

A youth has been attacked to death near St. Xavier Church in Angulana Police Division last evening (Feb. 20).

The deceased individual has been identified as a 27-year-old resident of the Angulana area of Moratuwa, the police said.

The youth was murdered while visiting a house in Ratmalana where his uncle resides, the police mentioned, adding that the victim’s uncle has also been admitted to Lunawa Hospital owing to injuries during the attack.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the attack has been carried out as a result of an old dispute. 

Police have identified the suspects, who had committed the murder, and they have fled away the area so far, according to police.

Police are conducting further probes in search of the suspects.

