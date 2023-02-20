33 youths stranded in Knuckles forest reserve rescued

At least 33 youths, who were reported missing after getting lost while on a hike to Gerandigala Mountain of the Knuckles mountain range in Ududumbara, have been rescued safely.

The Ududumbara Police had received information that a group of youths who had gone on a hike to the mountain were unable to return due to heavy rain and fog and that they were lost.

Accordingly, a group including police officers, forest conservation officers and army officers had initiated a rescue operation in search of the lost group of youths.

During the operation, 31 young males and 02 females have been rescued safely.

They have been identified as the residents of Kandy, Homagama, Colombo and Galle areas.