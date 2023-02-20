Indian visa application centre resumes normal operations

The outsourced Indian visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd in Colombo has reopened today (Feb. 20), following the temporary closure, the Indian High Commission in Colombo announced.

The establishment was closed until further notice on Wednesday (Feb. 15) due to a security concern that had popped up the night before.

As a result, all applicants were asked to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd accordingly and to contact the Indian High Commission’s office in Colombo for any urgent consular- or visa-related matter.