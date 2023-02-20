Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on Feb. 23

Retired Colonel W.M. Wijesundera’s lawyers have informed the Supreme Court that it is not necessary to support motion requesting to expedite the petition to postpone the upcoming Local Government elections, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the Supreme Court has ordered to take up the matter as scheduled on 23 February, according to the reporter.

The writ petition was filed by the retired Army Colonel, seeking an order postponing the upcoming LG elections in view of the current economic crisis.