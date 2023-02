A bus and a car have collided with a train in the Ariviyal Nagar area of Kilinochchi this morning (Feb. 20), Ada Derana reporter said.

The bus, belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), and the car had collided with the train which was traveling from Jaffna to Vavuniya.

Three individuals have been admitted to Kilinochchi Hospital, owing to injuries following the accident.